Senator Hirono Hails 30-Day Stay of Deportation for Andres Magana Ortiz

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Mazie K. Hirono applauded the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to grant Andres Magana Ortiz a 30-day stay of deportation. This is a temporary reprieve as the Department of Homeland Security considers Mr. Magana Ortiz’s wife’s Petition for Alien Relative.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step, but our work to keep Mr. Magana Ortiz with his family isn’t done yet,” said Senator Hirono. “I call on the Department of Homeland Security to process the Magana Ortiz family’s application to bring Andres out of the shadows as quickly as possible to keep Andres together with his wife and kids. Andres’ ordeal speaks to the very real fear and anxiety spreading through immigrant communities across the country. We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that provides a pathway to citizenship, and which prioritizes family unity.”

This afternoon, Senator Hirono took to the Senate floor to implore Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to keep Mr. Magana Ortiz with his family.

“Secretary Kelly, I renew our call once more: Let Andres stay in our country,” she said. “Let his children have a father present and active in their lives. It’s not too late to keep this family together.”

Senator Hirono, earlier this week, spoke to Secretary Kelly over the phone to ask that he exercise his discretionary authority to allow Mr. Magana Ortiz to stay in Hawaii. The Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to issue a stay that would stop the deportation.

Senator Hirono and the Hawaii Congressional Delegation wrote to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly to stop Mr. Magana Ortiz’s deportation.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Statement on 30-Day Stay for Kailua-Kona Farmer, Andres Magana Ortiz

Washington, DC—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) released the statement below after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) granted Kailua-Kona famer, Andres Magana Ortiz, a 30-day stay of deportation:

“This morning, Mr. Ortiz faced the possibility of immediate deportation, leaving his wife and three children behind. While today’s 30-day reprieve is a positive step, it does not resolve the underlying issues. I’ll continue to push legislative and other avenues to assist Mr. Ortiz and his family in their efforts to remain in the Kona community he has called home for nearly three decades,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

