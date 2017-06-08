MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is responding to Attorney General Doug Chin’s announcement that no criminal charges will be filed against the Securitas law enforcement officer involved in the death of an unrestrained pit bull at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport the night of March 28, 2017.

“We thank the investigators at the Office of the Attorney General for their comprehensive and independent investigation regarding this incident. We believe the officer involved feared for his safety and acted in self-defense when the unrestrained pit bull lunged at him,” said Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation, Airports Division Deputy Director. “Our sympathies go out to the dog’s owners and those involved in the incident.”

Incidents like this can be prevented if people follow the rules when on airport property. For information regarding traveling with pets at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, including designated pet relief areas in both the ticketed area and public area, please click here.

The Securitas officer was injured in the incident. He has been on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

