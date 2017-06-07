 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of May 29-June 4, 2017

Posted on June 7, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 29, 2017, through June 4, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 508 DUI arrests compared with 476 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total		Year to Date
Hāmākua 	1		5
North Hilo	0		2
South Hilo	1		129
Puna    	6		119
Ka‘u    	0		6
Kona    	7		219
South Kohala	1		28
North Kohala	0		0
Island Total	16		508

There have been 596 major accidents so far this year compared with 637 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.4 percent.

To date, there were 16 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 19 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 77.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 80 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6297.3799  chart+22.3218
S&P 5002433.14  chart+3.81
AAPL155.37  chart+0.92
FB153.12  chart+0.31
GOOG981.08  chart+4.51
INTC36.26  chart+0.13
MSFT72.39  chart-0.13
ORCL45.40  chart-0.21
QCOM57.53  chart-0.67
ALEX40.24  chart-0.12
BOH78.74  chart+1.75
BRN2.07  chart+0.06
BYD25.83  chart+0.45
CAGU0.25  chart+0.00
CPF30.13  chart+0.58
CYAN3.45  chart-0.05
HA59.35  chart+6.50
HCOM24.74  chart+0.00
HE33.70  chart+0.39
MLP18.90  chart+0.95
MRPI0.0015  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.05
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.07  chart+0.11
TSO89.43  chart+0.69
Jun 7, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: