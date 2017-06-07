MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 29, 2017, through June 4, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 508 DUI arrests compared with 476 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 5 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 1 129 Puna 6 119 Ka‘u 0 6 Kona 7 219 South Kohala 1 28 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 16 508

There have been 596 major accidents so far this year compared with 637 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.4 percent.

To date, there were 16 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 19 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 77.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 80 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

