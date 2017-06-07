 

   

Categorized | News

Kapaau Road in North Kohala closed temporarily due to downed utility lines

Posted on June 7, 2017. Tags: , ,

UPDATED 2:38 p.m.

HAWAII POLICE DEPT: Kapaau Road, leading to the Police and Fire Station in North Kohala, is now open in both directions.

MEDIA RELEASE

Utility line is down from a large tree branch across Kapaau Road near the Police and Fire Station in North Kohala.

Teams are working to address the problem as we speak. We estimated repairs could take until 1 p.m.

Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) is now open in both directions. Kapaau Road is closed in both directions. Traffic on Kapaau Road is being redirected.


Jun 7, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

