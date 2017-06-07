POLICE 6:10 p.m. UPDATE

Highway 19 near Paauilo is now open

POLICE UPDATE

A man died following a three-vehicle crash this morning (June 7) in Paʻauilo.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of his family.

Responding to a 9:04 a.m. call, police determined that a sedan was traveling Hilo bound on Highway 19, passing the 37 mile marker when it crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Kenworth dump truck head on. Upon impact, the sedan was pushed backward into the path of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler which was also heading Hilo bound.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The occupants of the dump truck and Jeep received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at 961-2293.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:05 a.m. alarm Wednesday (June 7) to a crash site near the 36 mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in Paauilo.

Crews found the scene of a head-on collision involving three vehicles, a 4-door car, a dump truck towing a flatbed trailer and an SUV. The car was heading south, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck which was headed north. The SUV was heading south behind the car and suffered minor damage.

The driver of the car was ejected during the crash, was pinned under the towed flat bed trailer and declared dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was treated and released at the scene of the crash. The driver and passenger of the SUV had no injuries.

The roadway was closed at the crash scene with traffic detoured through Hauola and Pohakea roads.

The crash is under investigation by the police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



