By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The wastewater division of the County of Hawaii has reported a dishcharge of treated, disinfected wastewater near the shoreline from the Pua Sewage Pump Station and Pacific Aquaculture & Coastal Resource Center (PACRC) facility at Hilo Bay Monday, June 6, 2017.

Warning signs had been posted to warn beachgoers of the treated and disinfected effluent in the area. The cause of the spill is under investigation. The leak was discovered during a dye test of the discharge pipeline where 14 joints in the pipeline were repaired a week ago.

The State of Hawaii Department of Health is doing water quality testing for bacteria levels. The HDOH will remove the warning signs when levels are deemed safe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



