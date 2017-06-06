 

   

Motorists are reminded to tie down cargo to prevent road debris

MEDIA RELEASE

The roadway to the Hilo landfill was paved with aluminum cans Monday afternoon (July 12) after a truck transporting the redeemed from the recycle center accidentally spilled the load of cans. Workers from the truck were collecting the cans from the roadway and shoulder. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7.

The roadway to the Hilo landfill was paved with aluminum cans a truck transporting them accidentally spilled the load of cans. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is joining 43 states and territories to raise awareness of the importance of securing your load on June 6, 2017. On the island of Oahu alone, HDOT crews respond to an average of 5,000 callouts a year for potentially hazardous debris on state roads.

The Secure Your Load campaign is the brainchild of Robin Abel of Seattle, Washington. She started the campaign in 2004; after her daughter was injured by an unsecured load.

Robin chose June 6 as the Secure Your Load day of awareness to honor the memory of 29-year old Matthew Reif of Arizona. Matthew was killed on June 6, 2006, when an unsecured 10-pound piece of scrap metal from a truck in front of him smashed through his windshield.

HDOT would like to remind the travelling public that, per the Statewide Traffic Code: “No vehicle shall be moved on any highway, unless the vehicle is so constructed, covered, or loaded as to prevent any of its load… from dropping, sifting, leaking, blowing, spilling, or otherwise escaping…” The full text of the statute on spilling loads on highways and the associated penalties can be found at www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurr…

Anytime you travel with a loaded truck bed, trailer, or roof rack make sure to properly secure your load by:

1. Tying down the load with rope or straps.
2. Tying large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.
3. Covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp (which is then tied down) or netting.

After tying down a load double check to make sure that nothing can slide, fall, or shift out of your vehicle. Check your car manual to make sure you aren’t overloading your vehicle.

For more information on securing a vehicle load please view the Washington State Patrol training video at youtu.be/QCYUjp0LATc


