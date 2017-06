MEDIA RELEASE

The 2017 Girls Hawaiʻi Isle Police Activities League (volleyball league) ran from (April 10 to May 22). This was their third annual girls competition. It consisted of six teams of High School age girls across the island. There were twenty-nine at risk youth out of sixty-one participants.

All events were held at the Waiākea Uka Gym and coordinated Gym Director Mark Osario with County Parks and Recreation, and Community Police Officer Corina McLellan.

