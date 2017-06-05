 

   

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) reopened after being closed due to an incident

UPDATED (2:20 p.m. on 6/5/2017)

This is a Civil Defense Message. This is a Road Closure Update for Monday, June 5 at 2:20 p.m. HPD reports the intersection at Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) and Daniel K. Inouye Highway is now opened to through traffic. Thank you for your patience. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.


ORIGINAL RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department reports a temporary road closure of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) intersection in North Kona. This temporary road closure is due to an incident that was reported and is now being investigated by the Hawaii Police Department. The expected road closure time is unknown. Please use alternate routes such as Kaiminani Drive, Waikoloa Village Road and the Queen Kaahumanu Highway.


