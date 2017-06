By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 4:03 a.m. alarm Saturday (June 3) to the area of Moho Road at F Road in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single story home engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 4:27 a.m. and it was declared out at 4:45 a.m.

There were no injuries or roadblocks reported. The home was a total loss estimated to be $67,000. The cause of the fire is unknown.

