TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

2234 UTC FRI JUN 2 2017

…PTWC TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT…

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS

———————————

* MAGNITUDE 6.9

* ORIGIN TIME 2225 UTC JUN 2 2017

* COORDINATES 53.8 NORTH 170.9 EAST

* DEPTH 31 KM / 19 MILES

* LOCATION NEAR ISLANDS ALEUTIAN ISLANDS ALASKA

EVALUATION

———-

* AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 6.9 OCCURRED IN

THE NEAR ISLANDS, ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, ALASKA AT 2225 UTC ON

FRIDAY JUNE 2 2017.

* BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT

FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

——————-

* NO ACTION IS REQUIRED.

NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

————————————–

* THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS

ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED OR THE SITUATION CHANGES.

* AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S.

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT

EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV/EARTHQUAKE… -ALL LOWER CASE-.

* FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND AT

PTWC.WEATHER.GOV AND AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV.

* COASTAL REGIONS OF HAWAII… AMERICAN SAMOA… GUAM… AND

CNMI SHOULD REFER TO PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES

SPECIFICALLY FOR THOSE PLACES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT

PTWC.WEATHER.GOV.

* COASTAL REGIONS OF CALIFORNIA… OREGON… WASHINGTON…

BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA SHOULD ONLY REFER TO U.S.

NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES THAT CAN BE FOUND

AT NTWC.ARH.NOAA.GOV.

USGS: How large does an earthquake have to be to cause a tsunami?



Magnitudes below 6.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude are very unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size do not usually produce destructive tsunamis. However, small sea level changes may be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps. Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes of this size may produce destructive tsunamis especially near the epicenter; at greater distances small sea level changes may be observed. Tsunamis capable of producing damage at great distances are rare in the magnitude range. Magnitude 7.9 and greater

Destructive local tsunamis are possible near the epicenter, and significant sea level changes and damage may occur in a broader region. Note that with a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the probability of an aftershock with a magnitude exceeding 7.5 is not negligible. To date, the largest aftershock recorded has been magnitude 7.1 that did not produce a damaging tsunami.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



