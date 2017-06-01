MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be replacing the traffic signal controller cabinet at the Highway 11 intersection with the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Rd. and the Shipman Park entrance on Friday, June 2, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signals at the intersection will be shut down during this 4-hour work period and special off-duty police officers will be in the area to facilitate traffic movement. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

