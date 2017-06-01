 

   

Road closures due to the Ironman 70.3 triathlon Saturday (June 3)

MEDIA RELEASE

In conjunction with the Ironman 70.3 Hawaiʻi qualifier event for the Ironman World Championship, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Old Puakō Road in the South Kohala District.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Kona, or Southerly, direction on Old Puakō Road between the entrance to Hāpuna Beach State Park and the entrance to Waialea Bay (69 Beach). Access will be allowed to Wailea Bay Beach Park. Residents will be allowed access as traffic allows.

The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 3, 2017.


Jun 1, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

