MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the persons whose images were captured on surveillance cameras in connection with shoplifting from a Hilo store.

On Tuesday (May 2), an adult male was observed shoplifting items from a Hilo Store with an adult female accomplice. Both were seen leaving the store on foot.

The male is described as local, medium build, wearing a brown cap, black sleeveless shirt with white designs, black shorts, sunglasses and unknown type of tattoo on his right shoulder.

The female is described as local, long dark colored hair, light green tank top with white shorts.

Police ask anyone who knows the identities of these persons in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Sheldon Adviento at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

