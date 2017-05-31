MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 22, 2017, through May 28, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 492 DUI arrests compared with 456 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 128 Puna 3 113 Ka‘u 1 6 Kona 4 212 South Kohala 2 27 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 17 492

There have been 579 major accidents so far this year compared with 614 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.7 percent.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 16 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 55.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 60 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



