MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a 51-year old male wanted for an outstanding bench warrant. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the Glenwood area in the Puna District.

Derek Seichi Agcalon, 51-year-old male described as 5-feet-9-inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Police ask anyone with information on this individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pahoa Police Station number 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



