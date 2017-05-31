 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searcing for a man wanted on a bench warrant

Posted on May 31, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Derek Seichi Agcalon

Derek Seichi Agcalon

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a 51-year old male wanted for an outstanding bench warrant. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the Glenwood area in the Puna District.

Derek Seichi Agcalon, 51-year-old male described as 5-feet-9-inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Police ask anyone with information on this individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pahoa Police Station number 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6198.52  chart-4.67
S&P 5002411.80  chart-1.11
AAPL152.76  chart-0.91
FB151.46  chart-0.92
GOOG964.86  chart-11.02
INTC36.11  chart-0.07
MSFT69.84  chart-0.57
ORCL45.39  chart-0.03
QCOM57.27  chart-0.07
ALEX40.02  chart-0.25
BOH77.73  chart+0.00
BRN1.87  chart+0.04
BYD25.41  chart+0.19
CAGU0.25  chart-0.20
CPF30.25  chart-0.06
CYAN3.80  chart+0.00
HA50.10  chart+0.55
HCOM25.12  chart+0.44
HE33.14  chart+0.14
MLP19.00  chart+1.45
MRPI0.0015  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.06  chart+0.05
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK30.06  chart-0.12
TSO83.24  chart-0.76
May 31, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: