MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a 51-year old male wanted for an outstanding bench warrant. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the Glenwood area in the Puna District.
Derek Seichi Agcalon, 51-year-old male described as 5-feet-9-inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Police ask anyone with information on this individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pahoa Police Station number 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
