Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old man wanted for outstanding bench warrants. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the South Hilo and Puna Districts.

David Kamanao Willett, described as 5-feet-7-inches, 168 pounds, brown eyes and black hair with several tattoos to include a tribal design completely on the left side of his face.

On (May 18), a 41-count bench warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment charging Willett with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, 19 counts of first degree sexual assault and 21 counts of third degree sexual assault.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

