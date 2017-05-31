MEDIA RELEASE

A 14-year-old Pahoa boy died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash occurring in Pahoa.

On (April 14). at 10:07 p.m. a Puna patrol officer responded to a reported theft of a 2001 Jeep sport-utility vehicle which just occurred at a residence on Palani Street in Pahoa.

The officer, while conducting checks for the stolen vehicle, heard the screeching of tires and the sound of a collision.

At 11:28 p.m., the officer located the stolen Jeep which had collided with a utility pole on South Puni Makai Loop, near Ono Street.

The boy, the driver of the Jeep, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for his injuries and then medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on (April 16), at 10:55 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at 961-2293. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 18th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

