MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a burglary which occurred sometime between (May 28 and May 29) at Umauma Zipline in Ninole.

Suspects broke into the warehouse and removed several items including a 2017 Kawasaki Mule 6-person ATV. The value of the items taken is estimated at $29,895.

Police ask any one having information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer James Pacheco at james.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

