MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest in connection with a body that was found near Honopue Valley in the Hāmākua district Sunday afternoon (May 28).

At 1:46 p.m., the Hawaiʻi Fire Department received a report, from a kayaker, of a body that was discovered along the edge of the pool at the bottom of a remote waterfall near the shoreline.

The remains were airlifted out of the area by helicopter, then transported by vehicle to the Hilo Medical Center where the official death pronouncement was made at 7:26 p.m.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body has not yet been identified. An autopsy has been requested to determine the gender and cause of death.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or the identity of the victim to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicountygov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

