MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25-year-old Lucas Rivera, Thursday evening (May 25).

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police received several reports in the Puna District of a white pickup truck speeding and overtaking vehicles as it traveled in the Volcano direction on Highway 11 from Kurtistown. Officers saw the truck and identified the driver as Lucas Rivera. Due to his reckless driving and in the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the suspect.

At 12:45 p.m., officers in the Ka‘ū District responded to similar calls of a white truck driving recklessly and located an abandoned white Nissan pickup truck near Punaluʻu Beach Park. Police discovered that the truck was reported stolen Wednesday evening (May 24) from a Leilani Estates address in Puna.

Following an extensive air and ground search in Ka‘ū and the Upper Puna areas, Rivera was apprehended at 8:50 p.m. without incident on his outstanding bench warrants at Punalu`u Beach Park. He was transported to the Hilo cell-block while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Division continued the investigation.

At 12:15 p.m. Friday (May 26) and after consulting with prosecutors, Rivera was arrested and charged for robbery, computer fraud and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle. He was also charged with multiple counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, theft, computer fraud, criminal property damage, and drug offenses along with including 3 counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His total bail is set at $451,000.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

