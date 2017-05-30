MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male party involved in a robbery investigation involving the theft of a dark gray 2013 Subaru BRZ two-door sedan, license plates (SBA-186), that occurred in the Kalōpā area in the Hāmākua District.

On (May 28), sometime after 10:00 p.m., a man reported that while sitting in his vehicle in the area of Papalele Road and Kalōpā Road, he was confronted by an unknown male party operating a dark colored sedan. The male suspect ordered the victim out of his vehicle at gun point. The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and was last seen heading in the Hilo direction on Kalōpā Road. The description of the other party involved is unknown. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading in the Honokaʻa direction on Kalōpā Road.

The male suspect is described as being a local male, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the male party involved, the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, witnessed the incident or has any information about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Robert Border at (808) 775-7533.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers program is run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to call ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

