By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 11:04 a.m. alarm Sunday (May 28) to a vacant lot mauka of Upolu Airport for a skydiving accident.

Fire dispatch reported that the victim was a 41-year-old solo skydiver who made a high speed crash landing and was suffering from multiple serious injuries. Medics stabilized the man who was then airlifted via Chopper Two to North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.

According to the fire dispatch report the lead skydiving instructor said the injured skydiver possibly had a malfunction with his parachute which lead to the hard landing in the vacant lot.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



