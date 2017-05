MEDIA RELEASE

The digital phone lines and network are not functioning at the Ka‘u Police Station in Naalehu. Analysts are troubleshooting the issue. The problem may be due to a possible break in a fiber-optic line. Please call non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 for all non-emergencies and 9-1-1 for emergencies only.

HPD will update, but anticipated outage until Tuesday, May 31, 2017. Public patience is appreciated during this issue. Mahalo

