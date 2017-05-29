By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 10:57 a.m. alarm Sunday (May 28) to the Honopue Valley area in North Kohala for the discovery of a dead body.

Kayakers in the area found the partially clothed, semi-decomposed body of a male floating in a pool of water at the bottom of a large waterfall near the coastline south of Honopue Valley. The kayakers called the fire department after the discovery and directed them to the location of the body.

The fire department’s Chopper One was dispatched with rescue crews who recovered the body and airlifted it with Billy Pugh rescue net to a command post set-up at the Pololu Valley lookout. A police detective was also flown into the site to investigate the scene.

There was no cause of death or identification of the victim released by authorities.

