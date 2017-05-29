By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Crews from Hawaii County Fire Department and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) responded to a 8:55 p.m. alarm Sunday (May 28) for a single vehicle crash near the 33 mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in HVNP.

Crews arrived to find a white, single cab Toyota pickup truck off the roadway laying on the driver’s side with a person pinned under the mid-section of the pickup dead. Another person was outside the vehicle laying face down and not moving but was complaining of pain to his legs. A third person was able to get out of the crashed pickup on their own and was able to walk.

There was no fire involved and the roadway remained open with National Park personnel directing traffic. Because the crash was within the boundary of HVNP Rangers and police took over the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

HVNP MEDIA RELEASE

Single-vehicle accident leaves one dead, two injured in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Hawaii National Park, HI — One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a single-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred Sun., May 28 at 8:58 p.m. near the 33-mile marker on Hwy. 11 in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Tacoma truck, was traveling in the Ka‘ū-bound lane when it rolled over and ejected all three occupants. A 48-year-old male passenger was found pinned beneath the truck and pronounced dead on the scene by Hawai‘i County Fire Department medics.

The 43-year-old male driver, a Pāhoa resident, was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center for further evaluation, and escorted by National Park law enforcement personnel. The third occupant, a 53-year-old male, was also transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

One lane of Highway 11 remained open during the accident scene investigation, and both lanes were open and flowing freely early Monday morning. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and further investigation.

This is the second fatal traffic accident in the park this year.

Anyone with information regarding this accident can call Park Dispatch at (808) 985-6170.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



