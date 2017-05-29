UPDATED (2:29 p.m. on 5/29/2017)

Hawaii County Police report both lanes of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) are now open to traffic.

POLICE ALERT

A motorcycle crash near Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between the 69-70 mile markers has closed a portion of roadway on Monday (May 29). One lane is open, please avoid the area if possible. Exercise patience and be cautious of police and emergency personnel working in the area. Expect roadway congestion until about 3:45 p.m. Use alternative routes if possible.

