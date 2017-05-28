 

   

Opihi picker rescued from rugged shoreline near Pepeekeo Saturday (May 27)

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire department rescue crews responded to a 2:59 p.m. alarm Saturday (May 27) to the coastline just north of Kawainui Stream in the Pepeekeo area for a missing Opihi picker.

Rescuers were told the Opihi picker had rapelled down the cliffside just north of Kawainui Stream and could not be contacted by the person who called for help. The fire department’s Chopper One was dispatched to the scene and located the stranded Opihi picker along the rugged shoreline. Using a Billy Pugh rescue net the helicopter was able to airlift the picker to safety. The person had no injuries.


