Grafitti blurred-out by Hawaii 24/7. Grafitti blurred-out by Hawaii 24/7.

MEDIA RELEASE

South Hilo Community Policing Officers again partnered with Goodwill Aina Keepers to cover up graffiti on buildings in Hilo on May 26, 2017. One of the buildings that received a fresh coat of paint was the Kress Building located on Kalākaua St. Pictured at the Kress Building is: Officer Gregg Silva, along with the Goodwill Aina Keepers crew.

