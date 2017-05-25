Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging around 17–35 m (56–115 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. These flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes were recorded, mostly from beneath the volcano’s summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths up to 5 km (3 mi). Microearthquakes also occurred on the east flank at depths of 5-13 km (3-8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation consistent with inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
Two earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week. At 7:28 a.m. on May 22, a magnitude-3.3 earthquake occurred 12.4 km (7.7 mi) north of Nā‘ālehu at a depth of 10.7 km (6.6 mi). At 11:15 a.m. on May 18, a magnitude-3.2 earthquake occurred 10.7 km (6.6 mi) west of Kalapana at a depth of 7.2 km (4.5 mi).
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. May 18-25, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
