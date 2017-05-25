MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help in searching for a 59-year-old Honomū man who was reported missing on (March 20).

Glenn S. Oyama was last seen in Hilo on March 19 at about 11:30 p.m. He has a condition that requires medication.

He is described as Japanese, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with black/gray hair, and brown eyes. Police located Oyama’s unattended Toyota Camry along Highway 19 in the area of the Kolekole Bridge on the morning of March 21.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello at (808) 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain a nonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

