MEDIA RELEASE

With the approach of the long Memorial Day weekend and the continuation of graduation parties, Hawai’i Police will be on alert to help prevent tragedy on our roads. Officers will conduct DUI checkpoints and roving patrols beginning Friday, May 26, and continuing through Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The effort is part of a national and statewide campaign called “Drunk Driving: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Every day, 28 people in the United States die in an alcohol-related vehicle crash—that’s one person every 53 minutes. Drunk driving fatalities have fallen by a third in the last three decades; however, the chance of being in an alcohol-impaired crash is still one in three over the course of a lifetime. These deaths and damages contribute to a cost of $52B per year.

Please do your part to keep our roads safe. Always remember to have a designated sober and licensed driver before you start drinking. If you don’t find one, don’t take a chance—take a taxi or Uber which has recently been established in Hawaii County.

