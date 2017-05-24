MEDIA MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a 24-year-old Pāhoa man Monday afternoon (May 22) in connection with motor vehicle theft investigation.

On Sunday evening (May 21) at 10:32 pm, officers responded to a damaged gate at a business in the 15-1900 block on 33rd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Employees reported that a white Ford F-250 was taken from the property.

On Monday afternoon (May 22), employees from the business reported locating the stolen truck on Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park and detained the suspect until police arrived.

On that day at 1:26 pm, Makua Amituanai was arrested at the scene without incident and was taken to the Hilo cell-block while detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division continue the investigation.

At 8:30 am Wednesday morning (May 24), detectives charged Amituanai for the offense of second degree theft. He was also charged with second degree criminal property and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in connection with this same incident.

Amituanai is being held in the Hilo cell-block in lieu of $30,000 bail pending his initial appearance in District Court Thursday afternoon (May 25).

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

