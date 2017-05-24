By Baron Sekiya, Hawaii 24/7

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center the outlook for this year is 5-8 tropical cyclones. The Central Pacific hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

In the year 2015 the Central Pacific area experienced strong El Niño conditions which appears to correlate with the amazing 16 tropical cyclones which developed.

The time to prepare for hurricane season is now. Don’t wait until a storm approaches as store shelves may be empty of supplies. Learn more about hurricanes here on Hawaii 24/7.

Get some preparedness tips here on Hawaii 24/7 so you, your family and friends can be ready before hurricane season starts.

El Niño and La Niña (ENSO) Status: www.climate.gov/enso

Hurricane Awareness Week Info: www.prh.noaa.gov/cphc/HAW/

