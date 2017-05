MEDIA RELEASE

An autopsy conducted Thursday (May 18) determined that a man who died Sunday (May 14) after being involved in a one-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of the Daniel Inouye Highway (Route 200) and Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190), died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

On Thursday (May 18) he has been identified as 36-year-old Terrence Hinton of Oahu, Hawaiʻi.

