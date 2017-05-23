MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the body found in Hilo Bay on (May 15).

The victim was identified via fingerprints as 46- year-old Arthur Miller III, who had no permanent address.

On May 15 at 6:35 p.m. the Hawai`i Fire Department responded to a report of a body that was seen floating in Hilo Bay. Fire personnel launched their rescue boat and recovered the disrobed body that was approximately a quarter of a mile off of the Wainaku shoreline. The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where the official death pronouncement was made at 8:18 p.m.

An autopsy was performed on Friday (May 19). No foul play is suspected, but the cause of death is being deferred pending the results of toxicology tests.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

