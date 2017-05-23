MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 15, 2017, through May 21, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 475 DUI arrests compared with 440 during the same period last year, an increase of 8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 121 Puna 5 110 Kaʻū 1 5 Kona 14 208 South Kohala 0 25 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 27 475

There have been 549 major accidents so far this year compared with 576 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.7 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 44.4 percent for fatal crashes, and 33.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

