Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a robbery incident that occurred Thursday morning (May 18) in Keaʻau and is asking for the public’s help in identifying one of the suspects whose image was captured on video surveillance.

At 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 15-1600 block on 2nd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision after a Keaʻau man reported being assaulted by two other men who stole his backpack.

The 25-year-old victim told police that one of the suspects punched him in the face with a pair of “brass knuckles” while the other suspect was pointing a shotgun at the victim. The suspects then took the victim’s backpack and fled the scene in a silver 2008 Honda Accord having license plate HKE 999. This Honda was previously reported as being stolen from a Paradise Ala Kai Drive residence in Keaʻau Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

Medics treated the victim at the scene for his injuries.

One male suspect has been identified as 25 year-old Lucas Rivera of Mt. View. He is described as being Hawaiian, 6-foot-tall, 200 pounds, black hair and hazel eyes. Rivera is also wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in other incidents.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid 20’s to early 30’s, between 5-foot-10 and 5-feet-11, 180 pounds with short light-brown hair and medium complexion. He has a tattoo circling his neck along with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm. His image has been captured on video surveillance.

The public is advised not to approach the suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.Carter@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

