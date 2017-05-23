MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Crystal Lemaster who was reported missing Sunday (May 21). Lemaster is a 32-year-old woman, 4 foot 11 inches in height, 140 pounds, brown eyes with a partially shaved head. Lemaster was last seen wearing red plaid clothing in Kurtistown, Puna.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

