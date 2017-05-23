MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of two individuals wanted for outstanding bench warrants. These individuals have no known connection to each other, however both have ties to the Puna District.

Sheba Clary, 29-year-old female described as 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. Helani Kenui, 36-year-old male described as 5-foot-8, 199 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on these individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pahoa Police Station number 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



