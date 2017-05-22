 

   

Vehicle crashes, flips in Keaau pinning and killing driver Monday (May 22)

Crash on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near the Keaau-Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo special to Hawaii 24/7 by Rickson Wichep

Crash on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near the Keaau-Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo special to Hawaii 24/7 by
Rickson Wichep

UPDATED 4:33 p.m. POLICE MEDIA RELEASE

A man died following a one-vehicle crash this morning (May 22) in Keaʻau.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of his family.

Responding to an 8:06 a.m. call, police determined that a 1998 Toyota truck was traveling Hilo bound, merging from the Keaʻau bypass (Highway 130) onto Highway 11 when the driver lost control, ran up an embankment and overturned.

The man died on the scene and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:02 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at 961-8119. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 8:03 a.m. alarm Monday (May 22) to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) at the Keaau-Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) for a crash.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle flipped onto the driver’s side with the driver partially pinned in the vehicle. The male driver was unresponsive with a weak pulse and a massive head injury. After getting the driver out of the vehicle the man was found to be dead.

Crews clean up a crash scene on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near the Keaau-Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Monday, May 22, 2017. There was one fatality in the crash. Photo special to Hawaii 24/7 by Rickson Wichep

Crews clean up a crash scene on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near the Keaau-Pahoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Monday, May 22, 2017. There was one fatality in the crash. Photo special to Hawaii 24/7 by
Rickson Wichep


