Weather Review

On May 16, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that 39.81 percent of the State was abnormally dry or drier. Further assessment of late-April downpours on the Big Island of Hawaii led to addition reductions in drought coverage. Specifically, severe drought was removed from the leeward section of the Big Island, in part due to improving pasture conditions. In addition, there were Big Island reductions in the coverage of abnormal dryness and moderate drought. Complete information provided by the Drought Monitor can be found on their website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. For the week ending on May 21, 2017, the state rainfall averaged 1.18 inches.

Hawaii County

The Waimea Irrigation Systems level at the Puukapu reservoir was marked at 50.00 feet (51.70 MG) as of Thursday, May 18, 2017, up 4 feet from the previous Thursday reading. The Puu Pulehu reservoir was marked at 18.50 feet (106.75 MG) on May 18, unchanged from the prior week. A mandatory ten percent conservation remained in effect.

The Honokaia Reservoir was at 8.00 feet (1.00 MG) as of May 18, same as the previous Thursday reading.

The water level at the Paauilo reservoir was marked at 21.00 feet (10.00 MG) on May 18, unchanged from the prior week. The Paauilo and Honokaia Reservoirs feed into the Lower Hamakua Irrigation System where no conservation measures were in effect.

Honolulu County

The Waimanalo Irrigation System water level was marked at 55.50 feet (47.44 MG) as of May 18, 2017, up 1.50 feet from the previous Thursday reading. No conservation measures were in effect.

Maui County

The Molokai Irrigation System water level was marked at 40.75 feet on Thursday, May 18, 2017, down 0.25 feet from previous Thursday reading. Conservation measures urged all non-homestead water users to cutback water consumption by ten percent.

The Waikamoi reservoir #1 water level was marked at 14.20 MG on Thursday, May 18, 2017, up 5.20 MG from the prior week. The Waikamoi reservoir #2 water levels was marked at 14.20 MG on the same day, up 5.20 MG from the prior week. Each reservoir has a 15.00 MG capacity.

The Kahakapao reservoir #1 was marked at 46.80 MG on May 18, 2017, up 0.30 MG from the previous week. The Kahakapao reservoir #2 water levels was marked at 46.30 MG on the same day, unchanged from the previous week. Each reservoir has a 50.00 MG capacity.

The Piiholo reservoir was recorded at 45.50 MG on May 18, 2017, up 11.40 MG from the previous week. This reservoir has a capacity of 50.00 million gallons.

