Fire/rescue crews responded to a 4:41 p.m. alarm Saturday (May 20) to the Wailuku River near Piihonua Bridge for two injured swimmers in distress.

Three swimmers were swept by the river currents over the Piihonua diversion dam into the waters below just above Piihonua Bridge. Two of the swimmers suffered injuries to their legs.

The rescue crew used Chopper One to airlift the male and female injured swimmers with a Billy Pugh Net to the shoreline. The two were taken to Hilo Medical Center for evaluation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



