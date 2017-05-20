MEDIA RELEASE

May 15, 2017 – June 30, 2017

Learn about our library’s history in celebration of our 80th year! Our building was dedicated on June 5, 1937 and built for less than $14,000. It is the oldest public library building still in operation on Hawaii island.

Did you know that Honokaa town’s first library was located in the Sakata Building. After that, it was at the Congregational Church (now the Methodist Church). Find out more at the library!

This display was created by the Heritage Center at the North Hawaii Education & Research Center and may be view during the Library’s public service hours.

