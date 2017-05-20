 

   

Categorized | News

Fire burns garage in Waikoloa Friday (May 19)

Posted on May 20, 2017.

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 3:03 p.m. alarm Friday (May 19) to a structure fire at 68-3588 Makuahine Street in Waikoloa.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and a moderate amount of flames in the garage of a single story home with all residents safe outside the home.

About 450 square feet of the garage was burned. Crews had the fire under control by 3:26 p.m. and it was declared out at 4:10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, the loss was estimated to be $100,000 in the fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene to see to the needs of the residents.


May 19, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

