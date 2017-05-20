MEDIA RELEASE

A Local Non-Profit Chosen by the Winner Will Receive $500 Donation

AARP Hawaii is accepting nominations for its 2017 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Hawaii residents, 50 and older, who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“AARP Hawaii is excited to shine a light on 50+ Hawaii residents who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Jackie Boland, Community Outreach Director for AARP Hawaii.

A volunteer committee will evaluate the nominations based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

Nominees do not need to be volunteers with AARP. The Andrus Award will be presented at AARP Hawaii’s annual volunteer recognition luncheon and AARP Hawaii will make a $500 donation to a local non-profit of the winner’s choice.

AARP Hawaii Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and mission.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Please contact Jackie Boland, AARP Hawaii Community Outreach Director for further information and a nomination form or go online to aarp.org/AndrusAward. The application deadline is June 30, 2017.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 51 outstanding individuals from around the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



