Waimea man who died in crash north of Kona International Airport is identified

MEDIA RELEASE

An autopsy conducted (May 18) determined that the male operator of a 2008 Nissan Titan who died Wednesday (May 17) after being involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway north of the 92 mile marker died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

On Wednesday (May 18) he has been identified as 37-year-old Hailame Lavaka of Kamuela, Hawaii.

The positive identification of the operator and passenger of the 1998 Toyota 4Runner involved in this traffic collision are still pending the results of DNA identification.


