MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the closure of the Mauna Kea Recreation Area comfort stations on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Contractor will be conducting maintenance of the water lines within the park. Portable toilets will be provided while the maintenance work is being done.

The Department and the Contractor appreciate the public’s assistance and understanding. If there are any questions, please contact Jeff Ochi at 961-8311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



