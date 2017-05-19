 

   

Categorized | News

Mauna Kea Recreation Area restrooms close Monday for water line work

Posted on May 19, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the closure of the Mauna Kea Recreation Area comfort stations on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Contractor will be conducting maintenance of the water lines within the park. Portable toilets will be provided while the maintenance work is being done.

The Department and the Contractor appreciate the public’s assistance and understanding. If there are any questions, please contact Jeff Ochi at 961-8311.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6083.70  chart+28.57
S&P 5002381.73  chart+16.01
AAPL153.06  chart+0.52
FB148.06  chart+0.40
GOOG934.01  chart+3.77
INTC35.40  chart+0.18
MSFT67.69  chart-0.02
ORCL44.31  chart+0.14
QCOM57.67  chart+1.55
ALEX41.17  chart-0.13
BOH78.39  chart+0.27
BRN1.92  chart+0.10
BYD25.01  chart+0.25
CAGU0.248  chart+0.000
CPF30.21  chart-0.10
CYAN3.90  chart+0.00
HA51.25  chart+0.00
HCOM25.01  chart-0.25
HE32.42  chart+0.15
MLP17.10  chart+0.25
MRPI0.0013  chart+0.0000
NNUTU1.81  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK29.86  chart-0.18
TSO83.31  chart+1.82
May 19, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: