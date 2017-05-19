HDOT MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) operations at Honolulu International Airport have returned to normal following an in-flight incident aboard an American Airlines flight from LAX to HNL Friday (May 19).

All airport security stakeholders were notified and were standing by on the ground to respond if needed. The Hawaii Air National Guard scrambled fighter planes to escort the American Airlines jet into Honolulu International.

The incident involving an unruly passenger on a plane en route to the Honolulu International Airport is a federal matter and being handled by federal authorities. The sheriffs along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene as is normal procedure. The Sheriffs do not have anyone in their custody at this time.

The plane involved in the in-flight incident has been cleared of passengers and is being checked by an explosive operations detection unit.

There is currently a 30-minute backlog caused by the halting of all ground movements on the airfield as the flight came in. We expect this backlog should be resolved by the end of the peak travel window early this afternoon.

