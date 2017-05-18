MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a 57-year-old man for a robbery incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

Responding to a 1:47 p.m. call, officers responded to the 15-2000 block of Pāhoa Village Road in Pāhoa after a man reportedly demanded money from bank tellers before brandishing a knife. The suspect fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. Neither the bank employees nor were any customers injured.

At 2:25 p.m. and following a search of the area by police, Anthony Gover was located approximately 800 feet away from the bank in the parking lot of the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center where he was taken into custody without incident. A knife, along with an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to have been taken from the bank have been recovered.

Gover is currently being held in the Hilo cellblock on suspicion of robbery in the first degree and theft in the second degree while Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

